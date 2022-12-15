Watch Now
Trends and Tips for your pet’s holiday photo

Posted at 9:55 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 21:55:33-05

Taking Christmas photos without man’s best friend is unthinkable for a pet owner. Celebrity Dog Groomer, Jess Rona, and Hill’s Veterinarian, Dr. Kristin Wuellner, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to ensure your furry friends are holiday ready.

“Pet parents really want fun ways to make their dog stand out for holiday cards and social media photos,” says Rona. “The biggest requests that I get are fun splashs of color on the tail or ears, adorable teddy bear haircuts, or leaving booties on a dog for the holidays.”

Planning your dog’s holiday photo shoot takes preparation.

“The photo is just a moment in time that we love to capture,” says Wuellner. “Making sure that we are feeding based on size specifics, particularly for small dogs, is going to really nourish that shiny coat year-round and make them holiday ready in a flash.”

