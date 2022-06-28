Trends to have you set for Independence Day

Independence Day is quickly approaching. Event & Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help prepare you for the fun, festivities and fireworks.

“Milton's Craft Baker's Thin and Crispy Cauliflower Crust Pizza is perfect for staycations, holiday celebrations or all summer long. It's delicious and certified gluten-free,” says O’Donnell. “It is made with premium ingredients and has the crispiest crust. It is ready to eat in under 15 minutes.” Find retailers at MiltonsCraftBakers.com.

The health-conscious party host may not be interested in serving beverages with lots of sugar. O’Donnell has a refreshment that is considered good for you.

“Mayawell is a bubbly prebiotic soda made with organic hand-harvested agave from Mexico. It's a reimagined soda. It’s functional and delicious with 40 calories or less, five grams of prebiotic fiber, and only four grams of natural sugar,” says O’Donnell. “The prebiotic fiber helps feed and nourish our all-important gut bacteria, which means improved digestion, stronger immune system and better metabolism.” You can find this item at DrinkMayaWell.com.

O’Donnell has a fan-favorite to complement those burgers this July 4th holiday.

“Borden Melt is made with real cream in every slice, and it is perfect for the perfect melt every time,” says O’Donnell. “It's great for those quick easy summer meals like cheeseburgers, grilled cheese, quesadillas, and all things cheesy goodness. It's smooth, gooey, creamy and delicious.” Find this product at BordenCheese.com.

If you’re looking to travel this Independence Day, O’Donnell has one of the hottest destinations for you.

“Miami Beach is perfect for a staycation destination,” says O’Donnell. “It has award-winning hotels, world-class spas, Michelin recognized restaurants, a public art collection, and seven miles of travel worthy beaches awaiting visitors. It is fit for any staycation type and budget.” Find more information at MiamiBeachVCA.com.

Celebrating this holiday may be incomplete without of toast of bubbly with family and friend.

“Riondo Prosecco is the perfect refreshment to bring to any Fourth of July festivities,” says O’Donnell. “It features a new mushroom cork top. This traditional Prosecco balances acidity, softness, structure and bubbles.” You can find this item at Riondo.us.

