Trepdoc is transforming physicians from hospital employees to entrepreneurs

Posted at 12:22 PM, Sep 12, 2022
Traditionally, after completing medical school, doctors would work for a hospital. Author and International Public Speaker, Dr. Clarence Lee M.D., MBA, joined Inside South Florida to share how Trepdocs is revolutionizing physician relations.

“Trepdoc is a coaching program to help doctors become entrepreneurs,” says Lee. “The main reason is because most physicians are employees, and they don't have equity in the organizations that they work for.”

Trepdoc’s non-traditional approach helps doctors break away from the employee-employer relationship with hospitals.

“We teach them, specifically, how to become a brand,” says Lee. “Instead of a patient looking to go to an in-network provider from their insurance, it is about the patient wanting to come and see the physician specifically.”

