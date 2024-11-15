Trey Kennedy Talks Fatherhood, Viral Fame, and New Children’s Book on Inside South Florida

Comedian and internet sensation Trey Kennedy joined Inside South Florida to discuss his transition from viral videos to becoming a children’s book author. Known for his hilarious take on baby name trends in the popular video "Roll Call," Kennedy has transformed that comedy into a heartwarming children’s book inspired by his own journey into parenthood.

From Viral Video to Children’s Book

Trey’s new book plays off the cultural quirks of modern baby names, blending humor with a touching message. "The payoff is a message about how special a child’s name is and the story behind it," Trey shared. With two young kids, including a baby girl, Trey says the book resonates not just with fans but with his own family. "My two-year-old already loves it, so that’s a win for me!"

Balancing Humor and Heart

The book features illustrations of a family that closely resembles Trey and his wife, Katie. Trey admitted he made sure the characters looked like them, joking: "My son calls the dad in the book ‘Dada,’ so I think we nailed it."

More Than Just a Book

Despite his mantra, “Do Less. God Bless,” Trey has a full plate. In addition to parenting, he recently launched a wine brand and continues his iconic fall-themed videos. "Six years of the fall videos—it’s what the people want! If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it," he laughed.

What’s Next?

With his comedy shows returning in December and projects lined up through 2025, Trey Kennedy shows no signs of slowing down. However, he credits a strong team and his wife Katie for helping him balance it all: "Katie holds it down, and I’m still trying to do less."

Where to Find Trey

Follow Trey Kennedy’s journey, from comedy to children’s books, and beyond attreykennedy.com.