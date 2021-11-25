Triad is the future of combat sports

The future of combat sports has arrived with a revolutionary new team sport known as Triad Combat. New ring, new rules, no holding back, and it's coming from the mind of the award-winning visionary and creative force behind American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, Nigel Lythgoe.

The new sport incorporates boxing and MMA rules in an aggressive, action-packed and fast paced format. Professional boxers compete against professional mixed martial arts fighters in a specially designed triangular ring over two-minute rounds. Designed to level the playing ground between boxing and MMA, fighters use crossover gloves and are allowed to hold each other in a clinch and continue to exchange blows instead of being separated by the referee per boxing rules.

Triad Combat makes its debut at Globe Life Stadium in Dallas on November 27 and will also feature a performance from international rock icons Metallica as well as other special guest performances. It airs live on Pay-Per-View Saturday, at 8pm through all major cable, satellite and Telco Pay-Per-View Providers For more info, visit: https://trillerfightclub.com/triadcombat/