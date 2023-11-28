Watch Now
Triple F is On a Mission to Empower Female Firefighters

Posted at 6:00 PM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 18:00:19-05

Triple F – Fierce Female Fightfighters CEO, Lieutenant Tina Guiner, joined Inside South Florida to share her remarkable 24-year journey within the Miami Dade Fire Department. Her story inspired the creation of the Triple F Foundation, dedicated to emphasizing the significance of diversity with the Triple F Doll line, designed to inspire, motivate, and empower young girls.

“My department has over 250 women,” says Guiner. “We all passed all the same tests as all the guys, because we get asked that all the time. But we did everything that the guys did to get in, to get hired. And yeah, I mean, it's a great place to work just helping people, saving people, and when we can save somebody, and then you see them walking around later on in life, that is great.”

For more information, visit FirefighterDolls.com

