Triscuits are helping fight food insecurity in South Florida

South Florida is home to over 300 food deserts where residents have trouble accessing healthy and affordable foods. Asha Walker, founder and CEO of Health in the Hood, has made it her goal to help bring more options to these neighborhoods, and has recently gotten some help from Triscuit.

Walker's non-profit organization builds large vegetable gardens in food deserts, bringing more options to the residents. Having a lack of nutritious options can lead to a variety of diet-related illnesses, leading to long-term problems for those who live there.

When you're shopping, you can make sure you're getting the healthiest options by reading the label. Things with fewer ingredients are usually better for you and mean there are fewer fillers and preservatives.

Triscuit has stepped in to help Walker take her passion even further with a $50,000 grant. Walker says they'll be able to build a 9th urban farm and continue their work.

To find out more you can head to https://www.healthinthehood.org/