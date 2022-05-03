Trish Kitchell shares the importance of Healthy Kids Day at the YMCA

Healthy Kids Day is a yearly event hosted around the nation by the YMCA and is designed to teach healthy habits to kids and their families. Trish Kitchell, Vice President of the Youth and Program Development for the YMCA joined us to share some of the resources they have available.

“This year, we're actually celebrating our 30th anniversary of providing Healthy Kids Day events in our communities,” says Kitchell. “This is a free event that really focuses on the mental and physical health of kids and families in our community. There will be games and fun activities to get families and kids moving and learning together.”

For many, the YMCA is seen as a safe place and a pillar for their communities. Kitchell shares why this event is so important to those communities now.

“We really work with kids and families in our community to find fun and easy ways that they can really build healthy habits into their daily routines,” says Kitchell. “We encourage families to walk together, play together, make healthy snacks together and enjoy the community and everything that their communities have to offer.”

For more information about Healthy Kids Day or to see what the YMCA has to offer, visit ymca.org/hkd

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by the YMCA