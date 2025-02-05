Tropic Bound: Miami’s First International Artist Book Fair Returns February 6

Miami’s vibrant art and literary scene is about to converge in a groundbreaking event—Tropic Bound, the city's first biennial international artist book fair. Bringing together exhibitors from across the globe, the fair will celebrate the fusion of literature and visual art, showcasing artist books that range from traditional paper designs to unexpected materials like mollusk shells.

Tropic Bound is more than just a book fair—it’s an artistic experience. As co-directors Cristina Favretto, Ingrid Schindall, and Sarah Michelle Rupert explain, the event is an opportunity for Miami’s diverse and art-loving community to engage with unique works of bookmaking.

"Our fair reunites literature and art—it’s like peanut butter and chocolate. You smush them together, and they’re even better," says Favretto.

Attendees can explore, touch, and engage with these handcrafted books, many of which are one-of-a-kind artworks. Artists from around the world, including Latin America, the Caribbean, Turkey, and Egypt, will be present to discuss their creations, allowing visitors a firsthand look into bookbinding, papermaking, and storytelling traditions.

Unlike traditional museum exhibits, Tropic Bound offers a tactile experience, allowing guests to hold, examine, and immerse themselves in these intricate works.

"Artist books are for everyone. They’re a piece of artwork that you can hold in your hands," says Schindall. "And one of the really nice things about Tropic Bound itself is the folks that are behind the tables are oftentimes the artist who made the books."

While most books can be touched, visitors are encouraged to ask before handling these delicate creations.

Running from Thursday, February 6, through Sunday, February 9, in the Miami Design District, Tropic Bound will feature guided shuttle tours exploring Miami’s literary and artistic landmarks. Each tour, led by one of the three directors, will provide attendees with a fresh perspective on the city’s thriving book arts scene.

Best of all, Tropic Bound is a free event, making it accessible for all who wish to celebrate the art of bookmaking and engage with creatives from around the world.

This women-led event is a must-see for book lovers, artists, and anyone who appreciates the beauty of storytelling through handcrafted design. Mark your calendars and immerse yourself in this unforgettable literary art experience! For a full schedule, ticket details, and venue information, visittropicboundfair.org.