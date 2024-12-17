Tropical Financial Credit Union Expands with New Branch, Programs, and Panthers Partnership

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Tropical Financial Credit Union. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the new year approaches, Inside South Florida welcomed Marylen Yiris from Tropical Financial Credit Union to share exciting updates. A longtime community supporter, Tropical Financial is continuing its partnership as the official credit union of the Florida Panthers.

Adding to their momentum, Tropical Financial has opened a new branch in Doral, offering drive-thru services, ATMs, and a dedicated team to assist members. With this expansion, they now provide coverage for members across South Florida, from Kendall to West Palm Beach.

Looking ahead to 2025, Marylen emphasized the credit union's commitment to helping individuals meet their financial goals. Tropical Financial is offering free financial education programs, including personalized assessments to help with saving, improving credit, or purchasing homes. Additionally, they’ve introduced affordable auto loan programs with lower interest rates for members.

For more information about their services and locations, visit TropicalFCU.com. Happy Holidays and cheers to financial success in the new year!