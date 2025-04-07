TRUBAR Founder Erica Groussman Brings Bold Flavor and Big Mission to Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida welcomed a pop of color and plant-based power as Erica Groussman, founder of TRUBAR, stopped by the studio to share her inspiring entrepreneurial journey—and a few delicious bites.

With a table full of vibrant packaging and protein-packed bars, Erica lit up the studio not just with flavor but with purpose.

“I wanted a bar you couldn’t wait to enjoy,” said Groussman. Her goal? Create a protein bar that tastes amazing, uses clean ingredients, and leaves you feeling energized—not sluggish.

TRUBARs deliver:



12g of plant-based protein

11g of fiber

Dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free goodness

Recyclable packaging and sustainable values

Though TRUBAR's success may seem sudden, Erica made it clear: “To me, it feels like it was forever–a lifetime.” The journey took determination, team culture, and non-stop innovation. “Over the years, I've only improved them. I'm always trying to improve the bars. It was a pretty easy win I'd say because once you try it, you love it.”

Her advice to women entrepreneurs? “Just go out and do it–just build it. Believe in yourself and put it all in. You've got to wear all the hats and go after it.”

The bars aren’t just healthy—they’re fun. With cheeky names like:



Strawberry Shorty Got Cake

Whipped for Key Lime

Daydreaming About Donuts

Oh Oh Cookie Dough (Erica’s OG favorite)

TRUBAR is now nationwide in Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Costco. You can also visit trubar.com for more info.