Trust Attorney Chad Van Horn to help you keep your car during bankruptcy

Money has been tight for many of us during the pandemic. The vehicle exemption in Florida is likely to be raised from $1,000 to $5,000 this July.

A vehicle exemption means that even if you have to file for bankruptcy, you can keep your car as long as it is not worth more than a certain amount. Van Horn fought to raise that amount by $4,000 and continues to campaign for other financial law reform as well.

If you are facing financial hardship, make sure you talk to a qualified bankruptcy attorney to find the right plan for you.