Trusted Advisor Agape Treatment Center is here to help you get a fresh start

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor Agape Treatment Center has a proven track record of offering the best care to its patients. That is why CEO, George Mavrookas, and Clinical Director, Stephanie Robilio, joined Inside South Florida to discuss ways you can take control of your mental health.

Robilio explained how recognizing your thoughts is an important step in being able to change them.

“By becoming aware of the negative thoughts that you have, you can begin the process of giving them less meaning,” says Robilio.

In some cases, a person can become too accustomed to their negative emotions.

“Sometimes being angry and sad is familiar if that's the only thing that a person has known. Then you find comfort in what you know, right?” says Robilio. “Even in chaos, people have known chaos, so they stay in chaos. In what we know, even when it’s negative, there comes safety and security.”

After the collective trauma many of us experienced during the Pandemic, Mavrookas shares ways to get a fresh start.

“I think we have to have the ability to allow ourselves that space to get that fresh start and to actually forgive ourselves for things that we're holding on to that make us feel unworthy of the fresh start,” says Mavrookas. “But you have to have that forgiveness within yourself and forgiveness for others. Because without that the journey to success and a new path isn't available.”

For more information, visit www.agapetc.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Agape Treatment Center