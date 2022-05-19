Trusted Advisor Demesmin and Dover have you covered if you suffer a slip and fall accident

Slip and fall accidents can happen anywhere, at any time. That is why WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover, joined Inside South Florida with some resources that can help the recovery process.

“A lot of people think anytime that they fall on the ground, that is a slip and fall,” says Dover. “In the personal injury world, it's a little more complex than that. There has to be a slip and fall due to the negligence of someone else.”

There are different types of negligence and specifications of when a business is at fault.

“These places of business, they're held to a higher standard. They have a duty to provide reasonable care for anyone that comes into their store. That's why sometimes these grocery stores are on the hook for this,” says Demesmin. “If they leave an item and it spills on the floor, and a customer comes in and they slip because of this item that was on the floor, that grocery store is on the hook. They have to use reasonable care to make sure that their facilities, their aisles, and their items are safe for the consumers.”

For more info visit, youraccidentattorneys.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Demesmin and Dover