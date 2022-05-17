Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Trusted Advisor Demesmin and Dover show the value of supporting your community with support for WSFL-TV’s “Doing Good” campaign

Posted at 6:08 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 18:30:51-04

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Victor Demesmin Jr and Jeremy Dover, joined us in studio to talk about their support for WSFL-TV’s “Doing Good” campaign and the importance of helping your community.

“We take pride in the community, and we built our firm off that. We never forget where we started,” says Demesmin. “We've grown quite a bit in the last two years. But we never want to leave the community behind.”

The duo wants to use their platform to give back to smaller non-profits that don't get the proper recognition.

“I've been down here for over 10 years now and we want to connect with the people,” says Dover. “We want to show that we're not just a company, we're not just a corporation, we care about every person, we interact with the people of this community. One of the greatest ways to do that is with “Doing Good.”

Demesmin and Dover’s different fundraisers and charity events have provided tools for success for people that need it.

“Last year we gave backpacks to kids, with school supplies and everything they needed to go to school,” says Dover. “We did the toy drive at the end of the year for Christmas to make sure kids had something underneath the tree.”

If you want to nominate a non-profit organization for the “Doing Good” campaign, visit WSFLTV.com/doinggood

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Demesmin and Dover

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors