Trusted Advisor Demesmin and Dover show the value of supporting your community with support for WSFL-TV’s “Doing Good” campaign

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Victor Demesmin Jr and Jeremy Dover, joined us in studio to talk about their support for WSFL-TV’s “Doing Good” campaign and the importance of helping your community.

“We take pride in the community, and we built our firm off that. We never forget where we started,” says Demesmin. “We've grown quite a bit in the last two years. But we never want to leave the community behind.”

The duo wants to use their platform to give back to smaller non-profits that don't get the proper recognition.

“I've been down here for over 10 years now and we want to connect with the people,” says Dover. “We want to show that we're not just a company, we're not just a corporation, we care about every person, we interact with the people of this community. One of the greatest ways to do that is with “Doing Good.”

Demesmin and Dover’s different fundraisers and charity events have provided tools for success for people that need it.

“Last year we gave backpacks to kids, with school supplies and everything they needed to go to school,” says Dover. “We did the toy drive at the end of the year for Christmas to make sure kids had something underneath the tree.”

