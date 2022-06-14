Trusted Advisor, Demesmin and Dover, supports the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month

Watch
June is Pride Month, and Trusted Advisors, Victor Demesmin Jr., and Jeremy Dover, joined Inside South Florida as a part of WSFL-TV’s “Doing Good” campaign to talk about the ways they support the LGBTQ+ community.

“We bring awareness to these communities that have been dealing with profiling and ostracization for years,” says Dover. “We just want to be able to assist everyone and make equality amongst everyone a common thing. It shouldn't be discriminated against for any reason.”

The pair supports local pride events all month long as proponents of this marginalized community.

“We sponsored the Stonewall Pride in Wilton Manors. We also do Fort Lauderdale Pride and we also do the Miami Pride,” says Demesmin. “We do all three Pride events in South Florida to show the Pride community and the LGBTQ+ community how much we love them and how much we appreciate them.”

