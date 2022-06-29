The South Florida real estate market is as crazy as ever and that means choosing the right insurance has never been more important. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor and President of Hamilton Fox Insurance, Hamilton Jones, joined Inside South Florida to help you choose the property insurance that is right for you.

“Home Insurance is definitely affecting the sale of some properties. Rising rates and very strict underwriting guidelines are leading to some homes being uninsurable and pricing some buyers out,” says Jones. “We see this affecting first time homebuyers and those buyers that have tight debt to income ratios the most.”

Fortunately, homebuyers can increase their property’s insurability by avoiding certain pitfalls.

“Number one, if the roof has existing damage, the home is not going to be insurable,” says Jones. “Number two, it really cuts down on the number of insurance companies that can insure that property as the home reaches 50 plus years. Number three, electrical and plumbing deficiencies make the home very hard to insure.”

To find out more about how to get the best insurance for your home, visit www.hamiltonfoxins.com or call 855-427-8683.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Hamilton Fox Insurance.

