Trusted Advisors Patty Da Silva and Chris Green explain the different kinds of real estate listings you should be looking for

We met up with WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Broker Patty Da Silva, and Chris Green, of Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva and Chris Green at Green Realty Properties, to learn about the difference between a “coming soon” listing and a “pocket listing”

“Coming soon” in realtor terms is when a property is listed, but not yet available. “It's not a good feeling for me when I see a ‘coming soon,'” says Green. “The marketing is not there really yet, the photos aren't there yet. List it when it’s ready.”

“Pocket listings” is when the seller will pick a broker or realtor to dig into the database and find a customer that is interested in the home. This limits the amount of people who will be exposed to the listing and results in less buyers.

“The seller may not be totally committed to selling so they may ask us, ‘would you just try to see what we could get for the property? And I'm not very committed to selling.” says Da Silva. “We've been doing this for over 15 years and we're very well known in the community. We have a very strong reputation through our knowledge and the service that we provide.”

