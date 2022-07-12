Our WSFL- TV trusted advisors Victor Demesmin Jr. And Jeremy Dover are not only known to help with your legal troubles but they also do a fantastic job giving back to the South Florida community. A great example being their incredible work with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward.

“We like to be involved in helping these kids feel motivated. So actually, in Tampa, we just started our own award that we came up with every week,” says Dover. “Where we appear in person or via zoom to make sure that we're present to speak to these kids, and give them an award for their excellence for the past week.”

They love giving back to the community and share what is on their agenda for this summer.

“We always do back to school drives, we always give away backpacks and school supplies. We know how important it is for them to have supplies,” says Demesmin Jr. “Sometimes the kids don't want to go to school, not because they don't want to learn but because sometimes they're embarrassed they don't have the right materials so that they can accomplish the things they need to in school.”

