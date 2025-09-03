Applying for Immigration Benefits With a Criminal History

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by U.S. Immigration Law Counsel. All opinions and views are those of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Our trusted advisor in immigration law, Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez, joined Inside South Florida to explain how having a criminal record, even one that’s old or expunged, can impact immigration cases.

She stressed that any contact with law enforcement must be disclosed when applying for benefits, from citations to arrests. While a record doesn’t always prevent approval, eligibility depends on a careful legal analysis. That’s why working with an immigration attorney is essential.

Saman also addressed misconceptions, clarifying that attorneys are not enabling illegal processes but facilitating the legal pathways the law already allows. Some applicants with criminal backgrounds may still qualify for residency or even citizenship, depending on the case.