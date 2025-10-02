Breaking Down USCIS Waivers with Legal Expert Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by U.S. Immigration Law Counsel. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

Immigration law can be complex, and even small mistakes in an application can impact eligibility for benefits. That’s why legal advisor Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez joined Inside South Florida to help explain USCIS waivers and when they may apply.

According to Gonzalez, waivers exist for specific cases where an applicant might otherwise be considered inadmissible. These include waivers for certain types of misrepresentation or fraud, some criminal offenses, and even vaccine-related waivers for moral or religious objections. “There are various waivers on what we call issues of inadmissibility,” Gonzalez explained, “and the only way to assess eligibility is by having a knowledgeable immigration attorney carefully review each case.”

But not everyone qualifies, and applying is not always simple. Some waivers require proving that a qualifying relative would face extreme hardship if the applicant is denied. Gonzalez emphasized the importance of seeking professional guidance. “If you don’t ask for a waiver when you need one, you hit a roadblock,” she said. “The best thing to do is have your case properly assessed and move forward with honest representation.”