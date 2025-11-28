Immigration Attorney Breaks Down Why Case Analysis Is the Key to a Successful Application

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by US. Immigration Law Counsel. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed back trusted immigration expert Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez, who explained why a detailed case analysis is one of the most critical steps in any immigration process. With applications becoming more complex and processing times longer, she says the strongest cases begin with understanding a client’s full history.

Case analysis involves gathering every piece of information relevant to a person’s background, personal, immigration, and even travel history. Her team conducts FBI background checks, reviews prior visa applications, pulls immigration files, and retrieves any law-enforcement documents tied to past encounters. This deep dive mirrors the government’s review process, reducing surprises and preventing clients from filing applications that could create problems down the line.

By examining every document before filing, Gonzalez and her team build customized case strategies that set realistic expectations and ensure clients fully understand their options. The goal is accuracy, transparency, and avoiding avoidable risks.