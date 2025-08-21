Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Immigration Attorney Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez Explains Non-Marriage Pathways to Residency

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by U.S. Immigration Law Counsel. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect those of WSFL-TV.

Trusted advisor and immigration attorney Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez returned to Inside South Florida to break down important options for those seeking U.S. immigration benefits outside of marriage-based petitions. From parents applying for children, including adult or even married children, to siblings applying for each other, Gonzalez explained the family-based categories available under U.S. immigration law.

She also highlighted other pathways for those without eligible family sponsors, including employment-based sponsorships, the Diversity Visa Lottery, and even entrepreneurial investment options. While permanent residency routes can be limited, Gonzalez emphasized that there are still possibilities depending on each individual’s situation.

Watch the full segment to learn more about these non-marriage immigration options. For resources and legal guidance, visit US-ILC.com or follow Gonzalez on TikTok and Instagram @immigration_attorney_saman.

