Immigration Attorney Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez Explains Non-Marriage Pathways to Residency

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by U.S. Immigration Law Counsel. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect those of WSFL-TV.

Trusted advisor and immigration attorney Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez returned to Inside South Florida to break down important options for those seeking U.S. immigration benefits outside of marriage-based petitions. From parents applying for children, including adult or even married children, to siblings applying for each other, Gonzalez explained the family-based categories available under U.S. immigration law.

She also highlighted other pathways for those without eligible family sponsors, including employment-based sponsorships, the Diversity Visa Lottery, and even entrepreneurial investment options. While permanent residency routes can be limited, Gonzalez emphasized that there are still possibilities depending on each individual’s situation.