Immigration Law Expert Breaks Down Florida’s Shifting Policies Amid Rising Concerns

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by U.S. Immigration Law Counsel. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As debates over immigration continue to intensify in Florida, many residents are left confused and concerned about their rights. To help shed light on the latest developments, Inside South Florida sat down with Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez, Managing Attorney at the U.S. Immigration Law Council and the show’s trusted immigration legal advisor.

Gonzalez addressed growing worries over Florida’s push for more local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, specifically under the 287(g) program.

“This is a program that stems from the Immigration and Nationality Act, and it allows state and local law enforcement officials to work very closely with ICE,” Gonzalez explained. “In many ways, they almost take on the role of pseudo-ICE officers, detaining, transporting, and potentially even deporting undocumented immigrants from the state of Florida.”

This comes alongside increased attention on a Florida law known as SB 4-C, which makes it a state crime to be present in Florida after entering the U.S. unlawfully. Gonzalez noted that even long-time residents, those who have been in the state for decades, could now be at risk under this law.

“There’s a Florida law which makes it a crime to be in the state of Florida if you entered the U.S. illegally. So right now, people who may have been living in Florida for even 20 years, if they originally entered the U.S. illegally, are technically committing a crime just by being in the state,” she said. “This actual section of the law is being litigated right now because a federal judge said, “No, you can’t do that.” But then the Florida Attorney General told local law enforcement officials, “Don’t worry about what the judge says, keep doing it.”

A hearing is expected in the coming weeks that could determine the fate of the law, but in the meantime, confusion reigns.

Gonzalez emphasized that while everyone has the right to remain silent, that alone may not prevent an encounter from escalating. Florida Highway Patrol officers are now permitted to ask about a person’s citizenship status during routine traffic stops, further blurring the lines between state and federal responsibilities.

“At that moment, a lot of people panic. Maybe you are legal here, but the officer doesn’t know, or doesn’t have the training to understand what that status means, and that becomes another issue. So we’re in a very sticky situation right now. Everyone wants to do the right thing and help, but where do we draw the line between the state acting like the federal government? And how much of that is really allowed?,” she explained.

For those feeling uncertain, Gonzalez encourages reaching out for legal guidance. The U.S. Immigration Law Council is available Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering help with everything from status verification to citizenship applications.