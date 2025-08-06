Navigating Immigration Benefits: Why Now Might Still Be the Right Time to Apply

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by U.S. Immigration Law Counsel. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Increased enforcement around immigration has left many uncertain about whether to move forward with applying for benefits. On Inside South Florida, immigration attorney Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez explains that while every situation is different, those who are eligible for benefits like citizenship, permanent residency, or visas should still consider applying. The laws that provide these benefits remain unchanged, and timing may be critical depending on individual circumstances.

For individuals with a criminal record, Movassaghi emphasizes the importance of a thorough case assessment by an experienced immigration attorney. A criminal history doesn’t automatically disqualify someone from obtaining benefits, but the specifics of the case, including the type of charge and outcome, play a significant role in determining eligibility.