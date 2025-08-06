Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South FloridaTrusted AdvisorsU.S. Immigration Law Counsel

Actions

Navigating Immigration Benefits: Why Now Might Still Be the Right Time to Apply

Navigating Immigration Benefits: Why Now Might Still Be the Right Time to Apply
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by U.S. Immigration Law Counsel. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Increased enforcement around immigration has left many uncertain about whether to move forward with applying for benefits. On Inside South Florida, immigration attorney Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez explains that while every situation is different, those who are eligible for benefits like citizenship, permanent residency, or visas should still consider applying. The laws that provide these benefits remain unchanged, and timing may be critical depending on individual circumstances.

For individuals with a criminal record, Movassaghi emphasizes the importance of a thorough case assessment by an experienced immigration attorney. A criminal history doesn’t automatically disqualify someone from obtaining benefits, but the specifics of the case, including the type of charge and outcome, play a significant role in determining eligibility.

To learn more about your options or connect with legal support, visit www.us-ilc.com or follow @immigration_attorney_saman on Instagram and TikTok.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com