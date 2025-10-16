Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New Florida Law Cracks Down on Immigration Scams

Florida’s new HB 915 law, which took effect July 1, is helping protect immigrants from being misled by “notarios,” a term that means lawyer in many Latin American countries, but in the U.S. refers only to a notary public, not a licensed attorney.

Immigration attorney Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez joined Inside South Florida to explain how many immigrants unknowingly seek legal help from notaries, believing they’re qualified to give legal advice. The result can be devastating, from fraudulent applications to permanent immigration consequences.

HB 915 now enforces stricter advertising rules for notaries and immigration service providers, ensuring they can’t falsely present themselves as legal professionals.

