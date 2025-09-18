Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South FloridaTrusted AdvisorsU.S. Immigration Law Counsel

Actions

Preparing for USCIS Interviews with Saman Movassaghi

Preparing for USCIS Interviews with Saman Movassaghi
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by U.S. Immigration Law Counsel. All opinions and views are those of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez joined Inside South Florida to talk about the recent increase in interviews as part of the USCIS application process, and what applicants should expect.

Saman explained that unlike previous administrations, this one is requiring interviews for nearly everyone, making preparation more important than ever. From reviewing your forms thoroughly and understanding every question, to bringing all supporting documents and evidence of good moral character, Saman shared key tips to help applicants walk in ready and confident.

Watch the full segment to get her expert advice on how to ace your interview, and visit us-ilc.com or call 954-589-1180 to connect with her team, or follow her on Instagram @immigration_attorney_saman.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com