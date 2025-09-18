Preparing for USCIS Interviews with Saman Movassaghi

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by U.S. Immigration Law Counsel. All opinions and views are those of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez joined Inside South Florida to talk about the recent increase in interviews as part of the USCIS application process, and what applicants should expect.

Saman explained that unlike previous administrations, this one is requiring interviews for nearly everyone, making preparation more important than ever. From reviewing your forms thoroughly and understanding every question, to bringing all supporting documents and evidence of good moral character, Saman shared key tips to help applicants walk in ready and confident.