What to Do If a Loved One Is Detained by Immigration Officials

Immigration attorney Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez joined Inside South Florida to help families navigate one of the most stressful situations when a loved one is detained by immigration authorities.

She explains that ICE often takes 24 to 72 hours to process and relocate individuals, making it difficult to immediately locate them. Families can use the ICE Detainee Locator website by entering an individual’s alien registration number to track their status, but patience is key as transfers between states, like Florida, Texas, or California, are common.

Samantha also notes that new legal changes have made it harder for detainees to be released on bond, leaving many to fight their cases from detention. For those with potential relief, it’s best to act quickly and gather essential travel documents such as passports.