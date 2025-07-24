What You Need to Know About REAL ID and Domestic Travel for Undocumented Immigrants

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by U.S. Immigration Law Counsel. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As summer travel season heats up, many Americans are finalizing vacation plans, but for undocumented individuals or those navigating the U.S. immigration system, new rules may complicate domestic travel. Immigration attorney Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez, a trusted advisor with the U.S. Immigration Law Council, joined Inside South Florida to break it all down.

As of May 7, 2025, the REAL ID Act is officially being enforced at airports across the country. In Florida, this presents a challenge for many, especially undocumented individuals. Florida already requires proof of immigration status to issue a state ID or driver’s license, and now, without the REAL ID’s signature gold star, individuals may be denied boarding for domestic flights.

Movassaghi explains that while the REAL ID is the new standard for domestic travel, there are specific conditions in which you could fly without it. For example, a valid foreign passport can still be used for boarding flights. However, travelers should be aware that this can still invite scrutiny, especially amid increased immigration enforcement.

For those in the midst of applying for a green card or another immigration status, traveling domestically is technically permitted if you can present documentation supporting your pending case. Still, Movassaghi advises caution. “We’re currently in a heightened era of enforcement, so if you don’t already have your immigration status secured, it’s probably best not to put yourself out there. Even if you’re technically allowed to do something, if you're still in the middle of your process, it might be smarter to wait until you receive your actual benefits,” she shared.

The best way to protect yourself? Stay educated and know your rights. Movassaghi and her team regularly post updates and travel tips through their digital channels to keep the immigrant community informed in real time.