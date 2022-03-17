Try out some of Ft. Lauderdale’s top sandwiches at Henry’s

Henry’s Sandwich Station is serving up top-tier sandwiches and a rocking new burger bar. Located in the heart of Fat Village District in Ft. Lauderdale, Jonathan Salem, Partner and GM of the shop, started Henry’s Sandwich Station to elevate the sandwich scene. His goal is to bring high-quality sandwich to everyday customers.

Named after Henry Flagler, the restaurant has 15 sandwiches to choose from. Jonathan says the crispy chicken sandwich, is a favorite, but other sandwiches like the truffle philly and the French dip stand out as well.

Everything at Henry’s is always fresh and made in-house. They also switch up the menu every 4 or 5 months to keep customers interested and satisfied.

Henry’s newest addition is a burger bar and includes a bakery and coffee shop. It is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner so there’s no excuse not to try it!

To see their full menu head over to HenrysSandwich.com