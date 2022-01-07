Try something new this year with these great products

The start of a New Year is always a great time to reset our beauty & lifestyle routines. Here to give us some ideas is Lifestyle Expert, Yesi De Avila.

So much of our new lifestyle during Pandemic is about connecting with our loved ones. Many of us want our kids to have more quality interaction with their grandparents but for a lot of us, they are not always nearby. That’s where Amazon Glow comes in. It's a great tool for anyone focusing on family connections in 2022. Kids and remote family members are connected on a video call while playing and interacting with the same fun games, books, drawing, and more at the same time. All that fun is projected from Glow for kids to play with, and it shows up on a tablet for grownups. Kids can get creative with drawing and scanning in toys or art to turn them into digital stickers to draw with, play different games that are fun for all ages, and read together—you can even turn the pages together and spotlight words on the page to help kids focus. Glow helps families build stronger bonds in between the times they are physically together and adds magic to video calls, making everyone feel like they’re together in the same room.

We hear about the powers that practicing yoga brings to mind, body, and health wellbeing. Mimi Yoga has something for everyone who is interested no matter what levels you are. MimiYoga.com was founded by Certified Yoga Instructor Miriam “Mimi" Ghandour. It's is for the willing so anyone can practice whether you’re a beginner or experienced yogi. There are thousands of hours of yoga classes online, including daily live classes in English and Spanish via Zoom with Mimi and Mimi Yoga instructors.

Dr. Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream can be found at Sephora. It is an intensely hydrating wrinkle treatment that is formulated with retinol, bakuchiol, rambutan, and ferulic acid to repair the moisture barrier and diminish fine lines & wrinkles for a visibly lifted look without any irritation.

Give your hair some extra love with the Olaplex shampoo and conditioner. There are a variety of products in this line to keep your hair healthy, hydrated, and beautiful, but there's no better place to start than with the shampoo and conditioner.