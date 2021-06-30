Try these products to liven up your summer

Beauty, fashion, and outdoor entertaining essentials are everything this summer. Joining us today to make sure that you don’t miss a beat is lifestyle influencer and blogger, Carmen Ordonez.

Keep your skin hydrated and healthy with the Olay Regenerist Whip with SPF 25. This product quickly absorbs into the skin without leaving a greasy film and is dermatologist-approved to help improve dark spots and even out your skin tone.

Now is the perfect time to switch to an organic antiperspirant. AndyO Organics has a great organic deodorant with just six ingredients to keep you smelling fresh even on the hottest days. You can use the promo code "InsideSFL" for 15% off your purchase as well.

If you struggle with dark spots or melasma, consider trying Musely. Their spot cream is prescription only and has users raving about their results. This cream can even out dark spots while giving you younger-looking, youthful skin. Get 15% off your purchase with the code "InsideSFL."

Spice up your summer barbecue with Angostura Bitters for cooking. It can be added to anything you're throwing on the grill and all the sauces to go with it. This also makes a great addition to your favorite summer drinks.

While you're spending that time outdoors, don't forget the music! A wireless speaker from Bose that's wifi and Bluetooth compatible will liven the mood of any outdoor event. You can get up to 12 hours of battery life and it's waterproof, so you don't have to worry about getting stuck in an unexpected summer storm with it.