Tulip, a Senior Sweetheart, Awaits Her Forever Home at Humane Society of Broward County

This week on Pet of the Week, Matthew Seligman from the Humane Society of Broward County introduced us to Tulip, a seven-year-old rescue with a heart full of love. Tulip has been at the shelter for two months after being evacuated during Hurricane Helene preparations, and she's ready to find her forever family.

Although senior dogs like Tulip are often overlooked, she’s proven to be a loving companion who enjoys lounging by your side and soaking up affection. While she's dog-selective, Tulip gets along well with cats and would thrive in a home where her needs are understood. The Humane Society offers meet-and-greet sessions to ensure a perfect fit for families interested in adopting.

For more information about Tulip or other animals at the shelter, visit HumaneBroward.com, call 954-989-3977, or stop by their location any day of the week. Let's help Tulip find the loving home she deserves!