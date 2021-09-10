Tune in to the VMA's this Sunday!

The iconic MTV Video Music Awards are back and you can watch them right here on WSFL, Sunday night at 8. Last year's awards were a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year is back with a bang. We got all the details and predictions from MTV News anchor Dometi Pongo, and local Y100 DJ Drew Heyman.

You'll see a ton of performers including Doja Cat, Shawn Mendez, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lil Nas X. After Doja's performance last year, she'll also be hosting this year! She's the first nominee to also be hosting. Her personality has shown through social media, so Dometi is sure that will shine through on stage while hosting.

The legendary Foo Fighters are the first recipients of the brand new Global Icon award. Dometi says they were an easy choice, and will also be performing. It's a great chance for MTV to show their appreciation for all the great things the band has done with them over the years.

Miami's Hit Music station Y100 has been playing all the songs you'll hear at the VMA's. Drew's pick for who's going to sweep the categories is none other than Olivia Rodrigo.

Tune in on Sunday, September 12, at 8 right here on WSFL to see who takes home a moon man!

