Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Tune in to the VMA's this Sunday!

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:11 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 15:11:46-04

The iconic MTV Video Music Awards are back and you can watch them right here on WSFL, Sunday night at 8. Last year's awards were a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year is back with a bang. We got all the details and predictions from MTV News anchor Dometi Pongo, and local Y100 DJ Drew Heyman.

You'll see a ton of performers including Doja Cat, Shawn Mendez, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lil Nas X. After Doja's performance last year, she'll also be hosting this year! She's the first nominee to also be hosting. Her personality has shown through social media, so Dometi is sure that will shine through on stage while hosting.

The legendary Foo Fighters are the first recipients of the brand new Global Icon award. Dometi says they were an easy choice, and will also be performing. It's a great chance for MTV to show their appreciation for all the great things the band has done with them over the years.

Miami's Hit Music station Y100 has been playing all the songs you'll hear at the VMA's. Drew's pick for who's going to sweep the categories is none other than Olivia Rodrigo.

Tune in on Sunday, September 12, at 8 right here on WSFL to see who takes home a moon man!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors