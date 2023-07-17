Watch Now
Turn personal valuables into lucrative profit

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 18:30:07-04

Ken Mahoney, CEO of Mahoney Asset Management, joined Inside South Florida to share how to evaluate your valuables.

“The first thing to do is take inventory. Then get them insured and get an appraisal,” says Mahoney. “Before you put them out there to sell, please check with a reputable appraiser and get the right numbers. You may have to go to a second or third one because you would be very surprised that there’s a big disparity in prices.”

For more information, visit mahoneygps.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Founder's story.

