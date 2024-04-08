Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Turn Stale Bread into Delicious Chicken Tenders with The Concerned Cook

Posted at 12:27 PM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 12:27:59-04

In a recent segment on food waste and budget-friendly cooking, Aymara Lucero, also known as The Concerned Cook, shared her innovative recipe for transforming stale bread into mouthwatering chicken tenders on Inside South Florida.

Aymara highlighted the importance of minimizing food waste, especially with rising grocery costs. By repurposing stale bread into breadcrumbs, she demonstrated an easy and sustainable way to create a delicious and budget-friendly meal.

To begin, Aymara processed the stale bread in a food processor to create breadcrumbs, which serve as the crispy coating for the chicken tenders. She emphasized that freezing both the breadcrumbs and the prepared chicken tenders allows for convenient meal prep and storage.

With just a few simple steps, Aymara guided the hosts through the assembly process, which involved dipping chicken tenderloins in beaten eggs and coating them with the freshly made breadcrumbs. The hosts enthusiastically participated in the hands-on cooking experience, highlighting the family-friendly nature of the recipe.

Once assembled, the chicken tenders were baked in the oven until golden brown and crispy. Aymara showcased the finished product, emphasizing the transformation of stale bread into a flavorful and satisfying meal.

To elevate the dish further, Aymara suggested serving the chicken tenders with a homemade mayo-mustard sauce, adding an extra layer of flavor. The hosts eagerly sampled the crispy chicken tenders, praising the dish for its taste and texture.

For those interested in trying the recipe themselves, Aymara directed viewers to her Instagram, @ConcernedCook, for the full recipe and cooking instructions.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com