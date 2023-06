Key Account Manager, Lauren Higginson, joined Inside South Florida to share how Clubtails can make your summer delightful.

“One thing I love about Clubtails is the opportunity to have a variety,” says Higginson. “It’s portable and you do not have to invest a ton of money into it.”

For more information, visit clubtails.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Geloso Beverage Group.