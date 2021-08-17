Turn your kitchen into a Mexican restaurant with these great recipes

Whether you love Coyo Taco or Como Como Serena, you're definitely a fan of Chef Scott Linquist's food. Now you can make two of his favorite recipes at home.

You can't have a great Mexican meal without guacamole. Using a couple of ingredients and perfectly ripened Haas avocados, Chef Linquist has his Serena Rooftop Guacamole recipe for you.

Ingredients

4 Hass avocados ripe and ready

4 tablespoons chopped white onions

4 tablespoons chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons chopped jalapenos

¼ cup diced tomatoes

2 limes cut in half

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Place half of the onions, chiles, cilantro into your molcajete or bowl and macerate to release the oils and flavors. Next, add the lime juice and salt and mix. Cut, peel, pit and scoop the avocados and mash to a chunky smooth puree. Next, fold in the remaining onions, chiles, and cilantro, and lastly, gently fold in the tomatoes. Serve with tortilla chips, fresh vegetable crudites or tortillas, and your favorite salsa.

This next recipe will amp up your regular Taco Tuesday. The homemade marinade will stop you from using the store-bought stuff ever again. Plus, pineapple on tacos? You'll just have to trust us. This recipe makes about 12 tacos.

Ingredients

1 dozen corn tortillas

2 pounds boneless and skinless chicken breast

2 cups pastor marinade (see recipe below)

2 cups pineapple peeled and cut into ½ inch rings

1 cup grilled onions slice into rings ¼ inch thick

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

½ cup finely grated cotija cheese

¼ cup light olive oil

Pastor Marinade Recipe

4 guajillo chiles stems and seeds removed

2 tablespoons achiote paste

4 whole garlic cloves

1 small white onion peeled and chopped

½ cup pineapple juice

½ cup orange juice

¼ cup cider vinegar

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 whole cloves

2 whole allspice berries

1 small piece canela (Mexican cinnamon stick)

2 teaspoons salt

Marinade preparation

For the guajillo chiles, we first need to remove the stems and the seeds and then toast them in a dry skillet. Next, we need to rehydrate the chiles in water, so once the chiles are toasted, cover them with water and bring to a simmer, remove from the heat and let rest for 10 to 15 minutes while you prepare the other ingredients for this recipe. Once chiles are rehydrated and soft, place them in the pitcher of an electric blender and then add all the other ingredients, puree until smooth.

Chicken Preparation

Place chicken breasts into a large zip lock bag, pour marinade over the top of the chicken, seal the ziplock and shake to make sure the marinade coats each beast on both sides. Refrigerate. Chicken is best if marinated for at least an hour or two but even better overnight.

Grilling

Preheat a barbecue grill on high heat. If you don’t have a barbecue grill we like to use a cast iron grill pan on the stovetop instead. First, we will grill the pineapple and onions; brush the rings of pineapple and onions with olive oil and then season with a sprinkle of salt. Place them on the grill to give them a nice char and to cook through. It should take about 2 minutes on each side. Once they are grilled place them into another zip lock bag or a covered bowl or Tupperware… so they can continue to steam. Next, we will cook the chicken breast. It is important to wipe the grill with oil prior to cooking. Cook each chicken breast for about 3 to 5 minutes on each side depending on thickness. Again place chicken into a large zip lock bag or covered container, let them rest for about 10 minutes.

For the Tacos

First, grate your cheese and chop your cilantro, and set aside. Next dice the pineapple and onions and reserve. For the chicken, we will cut it into large dices or into thin strips whichever you prefer. Next, heat your corn tortillas on both sides in a hot skillet or griddle and place them into a sealed ziplock bag so they stay warm. Heat a skillet with a little olive oil to quickly sear and warm the chicken.

To Serve

I like to serve tacos buffet style or “make your own tacos” that way everyone can add as much or as little as they like to their tortilla. If you choose to make individual tacos place about 2 to 3 ounces of pollo al pastor into each warm tortilla, top with about a tablespoon of grilled pineapple and 1 teaspoon of grilled onions then sprinkle with cotija cheese and chopped cilantro. Serve with plenty of your favorite salsa or hot sauce, Con Provecho!

