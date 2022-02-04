Watch
Turn your kitchen into a steakhouse with this recipe

Posted at 2:16 PM, Feb 04, 2022
If you're always craving an incredible steak dinner but usually have to go to a restaurant to get one, don't worry. Jamika Pessoa, chef and a host of The Good Dish, took us to the kitchen to show us how to cook a steakhouse quality dinner right in your home.

If you want to stick to a budget Jamika suggests picking up skirt steak, which is a lean cut of meat that takes on marinades very well. If you're ready to splurge or planning something special, try a bone-in ribeye.

Get a great sear and perfect cook by using a very hot, hard-bottomed cast iron skillet. The seasoned skillet will add to the flavor of the steak. Make sure your steak is room temperature to avoid putting a cold steak on a hot pan and missing out on the sear.

Use coarse salt and pepper and press it in to make sure the flavor is incredible. Tune in to The Good Dish weekdays at 1 on WSFL-TV!

