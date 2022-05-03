TV Personality, Jason Kennedy, and his wife, Lauren Scruggs Kennedy, share their story in hopes of tackling the stigma behind infertility

Infertility is a painful issue for many Americans and that is why TV Host, Jason Kennedy and his wife, Lauren, opened up about their own struggle with infertility as they welcome their new son into the world.

“We realized our journey is a little different,” says Kennedy. “It wasn’t going to be the traditional route, but we had to just keep a positive attitude throughout it, knowing we had resources and people to talk to.”

The couple says that their family has stayed supportive, and they have been sharing their experience with their community through social media.

“The response we got was just so wild,” says Scruggs Kennedy. “People through DMs saying ‘thank you so much for sharing this, making it more relatable and being so open about it.’”

They have joined forces with First Response and Resolve, the National Infertility Association, to help rebuild Resolve, a support group that took a hit during the pandemic.

“When we started hearing about what Resolve is doing, we were blown away by it,” says Kennedy. “Let's get people talking again, let's rebuild these groups. And we're excited to partner with both.”

To get involved, connect with others, and share your own story, visit resolve.org/firstresponse

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by First Response