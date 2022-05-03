Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

TV Personality, Jason Kennedy, and his wife, Lauren Scruggs Kennedy, share their story in hopes of tackling the stigma behind infertility

Posted at 5:05 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 17:05:59-04

Infertility is a painful issue for many Americans and that is why TV Host, Jason Kennedy and his wife, Lauren, opened up about their own struggle with infertility as they welcome their new son into the world.

“We realized our journey is a little different,” says Kennedy. “It wasn’t going to be the traditional route, but we had to just keep a positive attitude throughout it, knowing we had resources and people to talk to.”

The couple says that their family has stayed supportive, and they have been sharing their experience with their community through social media.

“The response we got was just so wild,” says Scruggs Kennedy. “People through DMs saying ‘thank you so much for sharing this, making it more relatable and being so open about it.’”

They have joined forces with First Response and Resolve, the National Infertility Association, to help rebuild Resolve, a support group that took a hit during the pandemic.

“When we started hearing about what Resolve is doing, we were blown away by it,” says Kennedy. “Let's get people talking again, let's rebuild these groups. And we're excited to partner with both.”

To get involved, connect with others, and share your own story, visit resolve.org/firstresponse

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by First Response

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors