TV Star Nick Barrotta Discusses Tyler Perry’s ‘The Oval'

Actor, Nick Barrotta, joined Inside South Florida to share insights into his portrayal of Allan in Tyler Perry's celebrated political drama, 'The Oval.' He delved into the valuable lessons he learned on set to bring Allan's compelling story to life and offered a glimpse into what viewers can anticipate in season 5.

“Every time I'm with that man I'm taking notes because it's so informative,” says Barrotta. “You're learning things like, even just being on a set, you know, the way he treats his staff, the way he treats his crew, watching him as a professional. But being on a set, right? It's always about dreaming bigger. It's always about striving to be better.”

