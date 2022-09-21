Watch Now
Twin Peaks is the go-to spot for gameday!

Posted at 3:10 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 15:10:41-04

Twin Peaks Restaurant is a great place to entertain. Chief Operating Officer, Austin Hester, joined Inside South Florida to share what differentiates it from its competitors.

“It is the ultimate sports lodge,” says Hester. “We have made from scratch food, 29-degree draft beer, an amazing cocktail program, phenomenal hospitality and televisions all around.”

Twin Peaks Davie is a great spot for football watch parties, family and friends’ fun, and girls’ nights out. Plus, they have tasty dishes on their menu.

“We've got our chicken nachos, in which the chicken is smoked in house,” says Hester. “We've got our brand-new meatball platter. Our flatbreads have been rolled out, and we are ready for football with some shareable options.”

If you can’t make it out to any of their locations, you can always order online and enjoy their dishes in the comfort of your own home.

For more information, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com

