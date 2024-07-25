Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

"Twisters" Movie Preview and Trivia Fun on Inside South Florida

Posted at 8:00 PM, Jul 24, 2024

Do you know which month is the most active for tornadoes? Think you have the answer? Watch our segment on Inside South Florida to find out and enjoy more fun trivia questions in celebration of the release of "Twisters"!

Join Cameron Dobbs and Ana Isabel Hume as they dive into some exciting trivia about tornadoes and the classic "Twister" movie. Don’t miss out on the fun and the chance to see how well you know your tornado facts!

"Twisters" is now in theaters, so be sure to catch this epic, adrenaline-pumping film. Don't miss it!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com