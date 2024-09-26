Two Disaster Relief Programs Team Up This Hurricane Season

With Hurricane Season 2024 in full swing, there can never be too many volunteers at the ready to offer aid for victims. Two disaster relief programs joined Inside South Florida to share how their partnership is making a difference for hurricane victims this season.

Founded in 2011, the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) utilizes its resources and volunteers to bring much needed relief aid to victims of natural disasters, beginning with the 2010 Haiti earthquake that left hundreds of thousands of victims without supplies or homes. Since then, GEM has expanded its outreach for aid with warehouses located across the globe to provide relief within 24 hours not only for natural disasters, but other humanitarian crises such as the ongoing war in Ukraine and conflicts in Israel and Palestine.

“Right now, we're responding to the devastation that was left behind by Hurricane Beryl, and we're sending over family necessity kits,” says Alistair Kiyingi, Community Engagement Manager for GEM. “We have food and perishable goods. We have hygiene kits and dignity kits. Something to support a family of two for three or for days.”

Another community outreach program is collaborating with GEM to provide even more relief and resources to victims. “Revolutionnaire is a movement to empower young people all around the world to take action in their local communities,” says Co-founder Justice Faith. “We are so excited to be partnering with the Global Empowerment Mission on the disaster response for Hurricane Beryl.”

Since 2021, Revolutionnaire has empowered and encouraged young people to become active in local communities. “We started our first major donation drive following the volcanic eruption in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and we're able to mobilize over $1 million of in-kind donations to support people who have been directly impacted by the volcano there,” says Co-founder Nia Faith. “We're really honored to be collaborating with the GEM to give back following this hurricane.”

For more information on how you can volunteer, visit GlobalEmpowermentMission.org and Revolutionnaire.co.