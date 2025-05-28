Ty Pennington Shares Summer Home Upgrades to Stay Cool and Save Money

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by American Standard. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With South Florida temperatures already soaring, now is the perfect time for homeowners to consider smart, energy-efficient upgrades to beat the heat. Emmy Award-winning TV host and designer Ty Pennington, best known for shows like Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Trading Spaces, Rock the Block, and Battle on the Beach, joined Inside South Florida to offer timely advice on cooling down your home without breaking the bank.

Teaming up with American Standard, Pennington is spreading the word about simple, affordable home improvements that can make a major difference during the sweltering summer months.

“Experience has taught me how to make a big difference without tearing down walls,” said Pennington. “Simple, manageable upgrades, like updating insulation or adding a thermostat, can provide real relief during these brutal summer months. That’s why I’m teaming up with American Standard to share solutions that lower energy bills through smart, practical fixes that don’t break the bank but do boost quality of life.”

American Standard, a trusted name in HVAC for over a century, is at the forefront of helping homeowners stay cool efficiently. Their units are designed to deliver reliable performance while reducing energy use—something Pennington says is key for cutting monthly utility bills.

One of his top recommendations? Going smart.

“Once you’ve gone smart, you never go back,” he said. “Smart thermostats, like the American Standard Link UX 360, let you manage temperature and humidity straight from your phone. It’s like having a climate assistant in your pocket.”

For those looking to start a summer project, Pennington encourages consulting a professional rather than trying to go it alone.

“The easiest way to start a home upgrade is by contacting your local HVAC pro or an American Standard Customer Care specialist. They’ll help you determine the best option for your space and budget,” he explained. “You don’t need to have it all figured out—they can guide you step by step based on the size of your home and your specific needs.”