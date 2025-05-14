Attorney Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez Breaks Down Immigration with Expertise and Energy

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by U.S. Immigration Law Counsel. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Navigating immigration law in the U.S. can be overwhelming—but if there’s anyone who can break it down with clarity, expertise, and a dose of personality, it’s Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez. As the Managing Attorney at U.S. Immigration Law Counsel, Gonzalez recently sat down with Inside South Florida to share her mission, her firm’s nationwide reach, and how her unique social media presence is transforming the way people connect with immigration resources.

“We are a full-service immigration law firm,” Gonzalez explained. “We handle a wide variety of immigration petitions and applications—from deportation and asylum to fiancé visas, citizenship, employment-based and investment-based cases, and all different types of areas of United States immigration law.” The firm is home to over 50 team members, including nine experienced immigration attorneys with a combined 100+ years of legal knowledge.

Whether it’s a green card application, humanitarian relief, or appeals at the Board of Immigration Appeals, Gonzalez’s team is equipped to represent clients in all 50 states. “Because immigration law is federal, we’re able to represent clients in all 50 states. We can appear virtually in immigration court or communicate telephonically with the government,” she added.

Beyond the courtroom and consultation room, Gonzalez has gained a massive following online, turning real-life immigration updates into relatable, often humorous content. “It all started with me attending USCIS immigration interviews and then flipping the camera to selfie mode to show people: “Hey, I’m here at the interview. These are my clients, this is where they’re from, and this is what we’re doing.” And people were fascinated,” she said.

From dancing and jokes to real-time legal commentary, Gonzalez has grown her platform into a trusted voice for timely immigration updates. “I think of myself as a closeted comedian,” she laughed, “and sometimes I make fun at myself, my clients, and the government all in one.”

Her videos range from quick tips on how to prepare for interviews, to breakdowns of immigration policy changes. “Our page is eclectic,” she says. “You don't know what you're going to find on it but it does sit well with people who just want to know what is going on right now with the state of affairs dealing with United States immigration.”

To learn more about U.S. Immigration Law Counsel, visit us-ilc.org or follow Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez on social media for updates, legal education, and a little entertainment along the way at @immigration_attorney_sam.