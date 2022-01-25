U.S. Snowboarder gearing up for the Winter Olympics

Meet the 17-year-old snowboarder who became an Olympic gold medalist at the winter games at Pyeongchang in 2018. Red Gerard says he's not stopping there and amped up his routine to roar into Beijing next month. He says what he accomplished in the last winter games is nothing compared to what he has planned for the upcoming olympiad.

Unfortunately, because of travel restrictions to China, Red’s family, friends, and the neighborhood will be cheering him on from home and you can add us here at Inside South Florida to the list of supporters! This year’s Olympic Games begin February 4.

