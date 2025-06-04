U.S. Star Weston McKennie Gears Up for FIFA Club World Cup on Home Turf

Soccer fans, get ready because the FIFA Club World Cup is coming to the United States for the very first time, and one of America’s own will be front and center. Weston McKennie, the dynamic midfielder for Italian powerhouse Juventus, is set to shine as one of the tournament’s biggest stars.

Running from June 14 to July 13, the expanded tournament will feature 32 of the world’s top club teams battling it out across 12 venues nationwide, including Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and Orlando’s Inter&Co Stadium.

McKennie, who grew up in Texas and now plays in Italy’s Serie A, is thrilled to compete on American soil. “It’s an amazing opportunity, especially being in America. I think that’s what’s most exciting about it. Any professional athlete, and anyone who’s competitive, has a goal to get there,” McKennie shared. “Even people who don’t fully understand soccer or football will be able to feel the atmosphere and vibe. When the whole world comes together in one place, and you see how passionately people treat the sport, I think it will draw more attention and get others interested in watching it too.”

The Club World Cup promises not only world-class play but also an unforgettable fan experience, showcasing legendary clubs, elite athletes, and the growing passion for soccer in the U.S.