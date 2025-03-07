UBI Telehealth: Making Healthcare More Accessible and Affordable

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by UBI Telehealth. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Dr. Daryoush Zafar joined Inside South Florida to discuss UBI Telehealth, a new direct-to-consumer healthcare platform that is revolutionizing access to medical treatments. With a focus on weight loss, hair loss, and men’s health, UBI Telehealth offers affordable, convenient, and transparent medical care—all from the comfort of home.

UBI Telehealth is designed to provide simple and hassle-free access to medication and medical consultations. “You visit our website or app, answer a few questions, and if you qualify, a physician reviews your case and your medication is shipped directly to your house,” Dr. Zafar explained. This on-demand telemedicine model ensures privacy, convenience, and 24/7 access to healthcare professionals.

UBI Telehealth isn’t just about convenience—it’s built on over 11 years of experience in telehealth services through its parent company, InteleSpatious. Initially, the company provided physician access for hospitals dealing with emergency situations, including stroke, psychiatric care, and neurology services.

Now, UBI Telehealth expands that mission by focusing on preventative care, such as weight loss treatments, which can reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. The goal is to make these essential services more affordable and accessible for individuals who may not have easy access to specialists.

One of the biggest barriers to healthcare is uncertainty about cost, but UBI Telehealth removes that concern with clear and upfront pricing. The cost includes physician consultations, prescriptions, and shipping—with no surprise fees.

Additionally, patients can use Health Savings Accounts (HSA) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) to pay for services without relying on traditional insurance, which often involves deductibles, co-pays, and hidden costs.

