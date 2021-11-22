Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Uchi should be at the top of your list the next time you're craving sushi

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:20 AM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 10:20:01-05

It's one of the most prolific sushi restaurants in the country and now it's made its way to Wynwood. . This restaurant has an upscale menu that puts the "ooh" in Uchi!

Uchi, which means "house" in Japanese, offers a non-traditional take on Japanese cuisine. Featuring hot and cold dishes, sushi, and sashimi, the options have grown since they originally opened 18 years ago in Austin. The main focus is always the sushi bar, but each location around the country puts its own twist on the dishes. Here in South Florida, chef Diana Butterfield has added Peruvian and Mexican flavors to some of the most popular dishes.

Monthly the staff curates a special dish to add to the menu. Everyone gets to participate and the guests get a special menu item that's only there for a limited time. Plan your trip to Uchi and check out the full menu at uchimiami.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors