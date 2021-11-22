Uchi should be at the top of your list the next time you're craving sushi

It's one of the most prolific sushi restaurants in the country and now it's made its way to Wynwood. . This restaurant has an upscale menu that puts the "ooh" in Uchi!

Uchi, which means "house" in Japanese, offers a non-traditional take on Japanese cuisine. Featuring hot and cold dishes, sushi, and sashimi, the options have grown since they originally opened 18 years ago in Austin. The main focus is always the sushi bar, but each location around the country puts its own twist on the dishes. Here in South Florida, chef Diana Butterfield has added Peruvian and Mexican flavors to some of the most popular dishes.

Monthly the staff curates a special dish to add to the menu. Everyone gets to participate and the guests get a special menu item that's only there for a limited time. Plan your trip to Uchi and check out the full menu at uchimiami.com